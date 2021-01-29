Lavanya Tripathi Hits Gym After Long Time, Says 'will Not Tell You To Start Your Engine'

Soggade Chinni Nayana actor Lavanya Tripathi took to Instagram on January and posted some photos of herself from her gym. She added that she did not want to pen any motivational quote for the day as she herself started working out after a long time. "So will not tell you to start your engine," she quipped.

In her photos, she donned floral athleisure and also wore wrist bands while performing her exercise. As soon as Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram post was up on the internet, a user wrote, "You are motivational to many Lav. May the best be with you," while another fan penned, "You're a firebrand."

Lavanya hits the gym after a long time

The makers of Lavanya Tripathi's upcoming movie recently released the teaser of A1 Express. Apart from this, she also will be seen in the film, Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. A1 Express is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal, Sundeep Kishan, Daya Pannem and is helmed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. In the movie, Sundeep Kishan plays the role of a hockey player and Lavanya will be seen playing his love interest. Interestingly, she is also a hockey player. The trailer depicts that sports is not given enough importance in the country. A1 Express is all set to release on February 26, 2021.

Lavanya shared a still from the film and wrote that she was very happy with the response. "Don’t go on Lavanya Rao's expression! She is really happy with the response to the trailer of#A1expresstrailer," she wrote. The video has surpassed 5.5 million views on YouTube.

Apart from this, she also has Chaavu Kaburu Challaga in the pipeline. When Kartikeya announced the movie, he wrote, "Dream Come true moment. Being part of this prestigious banner which presented many great actors Basthi Balaraju in the making for this never before never after crazy and unique script Chaavu Kaburu Challaga and director Koushik Pegallapati is here to stay and make it big."

Our next project is going to be with @ActorKartikeya as #BasthiBalaraju , A crazy & unique subject titled as #ChaavuKaburuChallaga



#AlluAravind Presents

Producer : #BunnyVas

Director : Debutante @koushik_psk



SHOOT BEGINS SOON... 🎬🎥 pic.twitter.com/3P9Y48dAUi — GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) December 14, 2019

