Priyanka Chopra Jonas May Be The First 'Jonas' To Win An Oscar, Believes Husband Nick

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that her husband and singer-songwriter Nick Jonas feels she might be the first Jonas to win an Oscar. Interestingly, she talked about Nick's opinion briefly on Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast via Just Jared. During her brief discussion, Priyanka revealed, "He (Nick Jonas) was like, 'You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar'." She further added, "He just doesn’t do anything badly. It’s insane and it drives me crazy. It’s like everything you do is great." Scroll down to hear the podcast and read what she has to say about her work.

Priyanka reveals Nick's opinion

READ | Nick Jonas Plays Darts To Kill Boredom, Netizens React; Watch Video

As mentioned above that PeeCee also talked about her upcoming movies in the podcast, the first one was Matrix 4. She mentioned that it was her first film post the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per the Desi Girl, the arrangements of the shoot and the set were well done and handled. And, after resuming work, she felt the "ability to have a creative experience" while being on set which was overall a "wonderful experience" for the star.

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Make Up Tutorial & Secret Of Managing Late Night Shows

Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actor also talked about her recently released Netflix film The White Tiger. While explaining her take on the film, she said, "I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do". She further added about her character Pinky and said, "Pinky is a product of modern, urban India that is in touch with the world. It’s educated, understands the opportunity, rights and trajectories. That is what the movie is about".

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Fans For Loving 'The White Tiger'; Fans Call It 'great Film'

On the professional front, after the lockdown rules were relaxed, the 38-year-old actor shot for Matrix 4 in Germany and Text For You in the UK. Meanwhile, she also promoted The White Tiger. As per various reports in the media, she is currently busy filming for her next Citadel, a series helmed by Russo Brothers' starring Richard Madden.

READ | 'New Day, New Job': Priyanka Chopra Jonas Starts Working For Upcoming Series 'Citadel'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.