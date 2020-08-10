'Never Been Kissed' Cast: A Deep Insight Into The Cast And Characters Of The 1999 Rom-com

Never Been Kissed is an American Rom-Com that was released in 1999. The film stars the Charlie's Angels actor Drew Barrymore in the lead role. Further, the cast of Never Been Kissed also includes actors like Jessica Alba, David Arquette, and Michael Vartan. Here is a deep insight into the Never Been Kissed cast and characters.

Never Been Kissed cast details

Drew Barrymore as Josie Geller:

The Charlie's Angels actor Drew Barrymore played the role of the protagonist in Never Been Kissed. Josie Geller played the role of a copy editor in the film. However, Josie’s life takes a turn when she is asked to go undercover in a high school. Since she is not too popular, she seeks the help of her brother, Rob. The film not only showcases her undercover tasks but also showcases her attraction towards her English teacher, Mr. Sam Coulson. Her insecure yet fun-loving nature truly makes her one of the best Never Been Kissed characters.

David Arquette as Rob Geller:

The Scream actor, David Arquette features as Josie Geller’s brother in the film. Since Rob was extremely popular in high school, Josie asks for his help. While Rob helps his sister it also helps him to fulfil his long lost baseball dream.

Michael Vartan as Mr. Sam Coulson:

Michael Vartan plays the role of Mr. Sam Coulson in Never Been Kissed. Mr. Sam Coulson is Josie’s English teacher at South Glen, who is impressed by Josie’s in-depth knowledge in the subject matter. Further, he later turns out to be Josie’s love interest.

Leelee Sobieski as Aldys:

Leelee Sobieski plays Josie’s friend in Never Been Kissed. While Josie and Aldys hit it off in the beginning, Josie is forced to shift loyalties owing to her undercover project. While this upsets Aldys, Josie’s kind gesture in the latter part of the film makes up for things.

Here is a list of some other Never Been Kissed characters and cast:

