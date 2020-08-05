'Biryani' Movie Cast: Details About Actors Playing Key Roles In This Popular Tamil Film

Inspired by a popular Hollywood flick titled Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, Biryani is a Tamil film which is a riveting action-thriller presented as a black-comedy. It is directed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu who has also written the story of Biryani. Released in the year 2013, Tamil film Biryani not only emerged as a commercial success but also was much-loved for its foot-tapping soundtracks. However, it won't be incorrect to say that the backbone of the thriller is the cast of Biryani movie. So let's take a look at the actors who played significant characters as a part of Biryani movie cast.

Biryani Movie Cast

Karthi as Sugan

Karthik Sivakumar is a highly popular name in the Tamil movie Industry. The stellar actor plays the lead role in Biryani movie cast as Sugan. With some great films under his credit, Karthi is counted amongst the finest actors in Kollywood currently. Some of his most remarkable performances in movies includeTheeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Kaithi, Thambi amongst others. Karthi also is the recipient of numerous accolades, including SIIMA Awards and Filmfare Awards South.

Hansika Motwani as Priyanka Sharma

Hansika Motwani is an absolute stunner who needs no introduction. The gorgeous diva plays the important role of Priyanka Sharma in the cast of Biryani movie. She is also the female lead of the black-comedy flick. Fans were in awe of Karthi and Hansika's screen-chemistry in the movie. A few famous Hansika Motwani movies include Aambala, Aap Ka Suroor, Romeo Juliet, and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi which are a must-watch of the pretty actress.

Premgi as Parasuram

Next name in the list of Biryani cast is of singer turned actor Premgi. In the cast of Biryani movie, celebrated singer Premgi plays an inevitable role with sheer brilliance. His character Parasuram is quite an interesting guy in the Tamil film. Premgi's most loved movies of all times are Chennai 600028, Mankatha, and Saroja. Premji is also a lyricist and filmmaker.

Nassar as Varadharajan

Veteran film actor Nassar is also a major part of the cast of Biryani movie. The stupendous actor essays the role of a businessman named Varadharajan with utmost conviction. You can also see distinct shades of his character in the Kollywood movie as well. Nassar became globally famous after playing the antagonist in Baahubali film series. His role of Bijjaladeva, the specially-abled husband of Sivagami Devi became quite a rage.

With such an amazing cast of Biryani movie, the film managed to fulfil the expectations of the viewers and critics both. Coming to the story of Biryani, the Tamil movies revolves around characters Sugan and Parasuram. The friends leave a party in a drunken state in order to relish on some lip-smacking Biryani. But, everything changes when the duo discovers a dead body in their car's trunk.

