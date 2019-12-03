New The Weeknd Songs Added To The Hot 100 List Within Days Of Their Release

The two new songs that were released by The Weeknd have already made it to the Hot 100 list. The songs are being received well by the audience. Its appearance in the Hot 100 chart proves its popularity amongst listeners.

New songs by The Weeknd make it to the Hot 100

Two new songs were released by international pop star The Weeknd last week. The two songs released were Heartless and Blinding Lights. The songs have gained recognition for their catchy tune and vocals. The songs were reportedly added to the Hot 100 chart, which is put up in a weekly magazine. The appearance on the chart depends on the popularity of the song on digital as well as other platforms. The list features the most popular songs in The United States in the previous week. A number of other songs have made to the chart including Senorita, Good As Hell, and Memories, amongst others. The song Circles by Post Malone remains to on top of the chart for the second time.

Heatless by The Weeknd

Heartless was the first of the two songs to be released by the pop artist The Weeknd. The song has gained a lot of appreciation for the beat and the energy. Most people can be seen talking about the return of the pop star. The song already has over 9 million views. Have a look at the video here.

Blinging Lights by The Weeknd

Blinging Lights was released by the pop artist The Weekend on November 28, 2019. The song is being loved by fans for the '80s kind of energy in the beats. The song has hit over 7 million views in just the last four days. Have a look at the reactions of the fans and the music video here.

