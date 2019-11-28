The Debate
The Weeknd's Latest Song Heartless Got The Fans Listening On Loop Since Release

Music

The Weeknd has released his new song, Heartless which has got the fans hooked to it since it's release. Read more to know about the fans reacting to Heartless.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
the weeknd

The Weeknd is back with his new album, Heartless after taking a long gap of a year. His latest project was a collaborative effort with Nav for the song Price On My Head. His first song from the 2019 album, released on November 27 and the fans can’t seem to get enough of the single. The three minute and 21-second long song released on the seventh episode of his Beats 1 radio show, Memento Mori. The Canadian singer also posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption, “The fall begins tomorrow night”. 

Fan reactions to Heartless

The song states that Abel Tesfaye is in a need for a partner who can ‘fix’ him. The fans were eagerly waiting for The Weeknd to drop some new tracks to jam to. The official audio on the singer’s Youtube page has crossed over 3.6 million views after just one day of its release. The lyrics of the song seem very impactful and relatable to the listeners which makes them remove certain quotes from the song. 

