The Weeknd's Latest Song Heartless Got The Fans Listening On Loop Since Release

The Weeknd is back with his new album, Heartless after taking a long gap of a year. His latest project was a collaborative effort with Nav for the song Price On My Head. His first song from the 2019 album, released on November 27 and the fans can’t seem to get enough of the single. The three minute and 21-second long song released on the seventh episode of his Beats 1 radio show, Memento Mori. The Canadian singer also posted a picture on his Instagram with the caption, “The fall begins tomorrow night”.

the fall begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/eJMh8loIyY — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2019

Fan reactions to Heartless

The song states that Abel Tesfaye is in a need for a partner who can ‘fix’ him. The fans were eagerly waiting for The Weeknd to drop some new tracks to jam to. The official audio on the singer’s Youtube page has crossed over 3.6 million views after just one day of its release. The lyrics of the song seem very impactful and relatable to the listeners which makes them remove certain quotes from the song.

▪️ This is peak dirtbag Weeknd

▪️ Abel sounds great with @MetroBoomin

▪️ Chapter VI is off to a strong start



Here are our takeaways from @TheWeeknd's new single #Heartless: https://t.co/yo4KwPql18 pic.twitter.com/X4ljQ91Klo — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 27, 2019

When the weeknd releases new song and the song is bomb as f #heartless #theweeknd pic.twitter.com/wanZvtJpDX — thexplorer (@Doramutlu2000) November 27, 2019

if you are playing Heartless on repeat since it dropped..whats the last Abel song, can you say you did that with? Played it all damn day..



it was the Drunk In Love remix for me — XO Podcast (@thexopodcast2) November 28, 2019

