New Year 2020: Snuggle Up While Watching These Movies And Enjoy The New Year

The New Year 2020 parties are ready to make people dance like crazy and party hard with their friends and close ones. But there are many people who opt for quiet celebrations are prefer to snuggle in a blanket and ring in the New Year with less pomp and more of pop culture. So if you are one of them and are looking for movies based on New Year themes, check out the list below.

1. When Harry met Sally

This 80’s movie has given the world one of the most iconic New Year’s Eve moments. Actors Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal star in this romantic comedy and question each other whether men and women can be friends without sex becoming a barrier. This New Year 2020 one-man party you will get plenty of funny one-liners, 80’s fashion, and relatable moments with this film.

2. Poseidon

Poseidon will provide you with the right amount of thrill and adventure this New Year 2020. The film is based on a novel and depicts how a luxury ocean liner witnessed a disaster on New Year’s Eve. This film will give a thrilling and heart-pumping start to your year.

3. Bridget Jones’ Diary

Bridget Jones’ Diary is one of the most iconic romantic comedies of all time. This film brings to light a story of a woman who plans to change her life and starts making resolutions on New Year’s Eve. If you find certain similarities between you and Bridget and are planning to take up a certain resolution this New Year 2020, let Bridget guide you.

4. Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City has proven to be an iconic show since its inception. The TV series itself has provided its fans with several noteworthy fashion moments and also proven time and again the importance of female friendships and girl power. One of the most iconic moments from this film is when Carrie reconnects with Miranda on New Year’s Eve after the two have a major fallout. So if you are planning to have a girls’ night with your friends this New Year 2020, do not look any further; watch Sex and the City: The Movie.

