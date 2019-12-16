New Year 2020: Best Destinations In India To Ring In The New Year's Eve

The snow and the cold breeze in December indicates a festive and celebratory mood. What can be better to kickstart your new year with some nip in the air and warmth in the hearts? While there are several ways how you can welcome the upcoming year, travelling is one of the great options as well. Every year there are interesting activities happening in India. Here are a few listed down for you to check them out and plan the holiday season in a different way.

Also Read:New Year's Party Songs 2019: Top 10 Bollywood Party Hits To Be In Your Party Playlist

Full Moon Festival - Goa

Goa is said to be the Vegas of India. Cheap beer, exotic beaches, and music - people long for these during a vacation. On NYE, firecrackers light up the coastlines, dress code is as simple as flip-flops and the unforgettable openings till early hours in the morning. This year-end the 70's atmosphere is reportedly going to be the theme on the Arambol beach from where you can watch the moon bigger and brighter. The party will never stop till the wee hours in the morning along with the best international DJs which will keep you grooving to welcome the new year 2020.

Also Read: New Year 2020: Theme Parties To Organise For The New Year 2020 Bash

Imagicas New Year Bash 2020 - Mumbai

Imagica is the all-day experience with your friends and family. The place holds numerous thematic shows and thrilling indoor and outdoor adventures. This year the theme park organises a New Year's Eve event that has various combos along with the unlimited access to the rides. You can also feast on the variety of options of food along with some live performances happening in the open arena.

Also Read: New Year Party 101: How To Gear Up For All The Year-end Parties

Exclusive New Year Event at Tehri Lake - Tehri Dam , Uttarakhand

The event is organized at the Tehri Lake which not only has music, food and drinks but also one can enjoy the thrilling experience of water sports. Water sports such as jet skiing, banana rides, speed boats, and surfing the waves can be a memorable experience. Every year is welcomed with some beautiful and colourful firecrackers and barbeques, so be it too. One can also enjoy the bonfire at the side of the lake and enjoy singing songs with friends or family.

Also Read: New Year In Italy: Here Are Some Of The Best Ways To Celebrate New Year