New Year 2020: Top Four Hollywood-inspired Outfits To End 2019 In Style

The new year is around the corner and people are filled with excitement for the new year eve party and to kick-start 2020 with enthusiasm. From sequins to printed attires, put your best foot forward in the fashion game. We have compiled some of the best looks inspired by Hollywood movies for 2020.

1. White printed dress from Frozen 2

Selena Gomez has worn this white dress featuring floral print. Flaunting puffed shoulders, this attire is glammed up with a grey shimmery long jacket with the feathery neckline. The actor has opted for minimal makeup with this look and tied her hair in loose braids. This gorgeous look is inspired by Frozen 2.

2. Pink floral attire from Knives Out

One of the lead actors in the movie has worn this pink attire. Showcasing hot pink prints, this attire is perfect for a comfortable and classy new year party outfit. You can keep your hair loose and accessorize shiny neckpiece and quirky bangles with this collared dress. For a complete look, wear strappy heels with this boho-chic attire.

3. The formal look from Bombshell

Opt for this formal look inspired by Nicole Kidman in Bombshell. The actor has gracefully tucked a crisp white shirt in black striped pants. She has left her wavy hair loose and applied minimal makeup for a rounded off look.

4. Vintage gown from Little Women

Don a classic vintage gown from Little Women. Featuring gorgeous flare, these voguish attires are subtle yet gorgeous. Opt for a high bun hairdo and pendant with this look. Furthermore, you can wear belly shoes with any of these sweeping gowns.

