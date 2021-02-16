News Of The World Not On Netflix US, Find Out Where To Watch The Film

The 2020 drama film News of the World created quite a buzz when it was released. The movie stars Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks in the lead role alongside newcomer Helena Zengel. The grim story of the film follows a civil war veteran who must return a young girl who as taken in by Native Americans as an infant. After the movie was released on December 25, 2020, in theatres across America many movie fanatics were eagerly waiting for its Netflix release. However, the film did release on the streaming giant in other international territories but not in the US. Find out why is news of the world not on Netflix.

Why is news of the world not on Netflix?

At the time of writing this, Tom Hanks' new movie is not on Netflix US. A report in Whats’ on Netflix reveals that the reason for the absence of the movie on Netflix US is that the streaming service bought the rights for the distribution of the film outside of the US. Meanwhile in US Universal Pictures is still the distribution rights holder. So far a News of the World US release date has not been announced by Netflix.

Is News of the World free on Netflix?

In US fans can rent the movie online in digital stories such as Google Play and Amazon Prime video store. News of the World was released on Christmas Day followed by a VOD release on January 15 in the US. The film is streaming internationally since February 10.

News of the world: The premise

News of the World narrates the story of Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd played by Tom Hanks. Kidd a former Confederate soldier who now makes a living travelling from town to town to read the newspaper for the local populace. On one of his travels, Kidd comes across an abandoned young girl. He eventually gets tasked with returning her to her surviving family members. The duo begin their journey at odds with one another, but they quickly form an unlikely bond. Here's the cast list of the film according to IMDb.

News of the World cast

Tom Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd

Helena Zengel as Johanna Leonberger / Cicada

Fred Hechinger as John Calley

Neil Sandilands as Wilhelm Leonberger

Thomas Francis Murphy as Merritt Farley

Michael Covino as Almay

Ray McKinnon as Simon Boudlin

Mare Winningham as Doris Boudlin

Elizabeth Marvel as Ella Gannett

Chukwudi Iwuji as Charles Edgefield

Bill Camp as Willie Branholme

