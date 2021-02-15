Netflix's 'Love Alarm 2' Release Date Announced; Fans Share Their Excitement

The much anticipated Netflix's Love Alarm 2 has finally announced its release date! The South Korean romance drama is all set to make a comeback on March 12, 2021. In 2020, Love Alarm 2 cast announced the confirmation of series renewal via a YouTube video. Now that Love Alarm 2's release date is decided, fans have taken to social media to show their excitement for the series. Netflix's Love Alarm 2 will have 6 episodes.

Also Read | Song Kang Ho Mistakenly Credited As The Cast Member Of Netflix's 'Love Alarm'; Fans React

im so excited for the season 2 of love alarm AAAAAA #LoveAlarm2 #LoveAlarmSeason2 pic.twitter.com/rprqAM3rHu — lia🍒 (ia📕) (@aestxt_) February 15, 2021

after 1 year we are finally getting Love Alarm Season 2😭i’ve been waiting for this for so long😭 — jiselle⁷♡⁸ (@jinnmingi) February 15, 2021

ahhhh, Love Alarm’s season 2 is coming on march 12 😍😍😭 i’ve been waiting for soooo long — joaaann m.🥂🌷✨ (@joannmpcambe) February 15, 2021

Also Read | Kim So Hyun Becomes The Youngest South Korean Actress To Cross 10M Followers On Instagram

'Love Alarm 2' cast

The cast of season 1 will reprise their roles in Netflix's Love Alarm 2. Kim So Hyun, Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram will be back on screen as Kim Jo Jo, Hwang Sun O and Lee Hye Young respectively. Netflix Korea made the announcement of Love Alarm 2's release on its Instagram account. Love Alarm 2 cast took to their Instagram accounts to follow suit. This is how Song Kang announced Love Alarm 2's release.

The announcement of Love Alarm 2's release was accompanied by Kim So-Hyun's photos from the drama. Netflix shared two photos where Kim So-Hyun is first seen with Song Kang and then Jung Ga Ram. The photos shared on the actor's accounts have already gained over 1 million likes.

Also Read | Kim Soo Hyun Says 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' Healed Him, Show Sets Finale TRP Record

Kim So-Hyun's photos

Kim So Hyun's new drama River Where the Moon Rises is all set to release today. She keeps the fans updated about her dramas via her Instagram account. With over 10 Million followers, the photos on her account instantly gain millions of likes and thousands of comments.

Also Read | 'Sweet Home' Trailer Is Everything Scary & Will Leave You Intrigued To Watch The Series

Song Kang's drama list

Song Kang is a popular South Korean actor signed under Namoo Entertainment. He debuted in 2015 with the drama Hello, Spring. Prior to his drama debut, he had also appeared on variety shows. Song Kang's drama list keeps on growing since his debut. Also known for his role in Netflix's 2020 horror-comedy Sweet Home, he is all set to make a comeback with Netflix's Love Alarm 2. The 26-year-old actor is also slated to appear in a ballet dance in the upcoming drama Navillera.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.