Valentine's Day 2021: Check Out The List Of Shows/movies To Watch On Netflix On V-date

Valentine’s Day 2021 has already been creating a romantic vibe with couples planning to make their date night a memorable one. A perfect way to spend this COVID-19 Valentine’s Day 2021 could be to stay with your partner at home and have a comfy evening watching romantic movies on Netflix. On this Valentine’s Day 2021, take a look at some of the best romantic movies on Netflix to make your V-date a special one.

Romantic movies on Netflix

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is a popular American teen romantic movie released as the first instalment of the movie series followed by two sequels. Released in 2018, the movie is a perfect combination of comedy and teenage romance that depicts an engaging romance mostly through love letters. All the parts of this movie are being loved by the audiences and it is becoming one of the best romantic movies on Netflix to watch.

The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth is another American teen romantic comedy movie on Netflix that revolves around the life of a beautiful girl that falls in love with her best friend’s elder brother that later complicates the relationship between the three. The movie also has two sequels and one of which is expected to release in 2021.

Tall Girl

Directed by Nzhinga Stewart, Tall Girl is an American 2019 movie that follows the life of the tallest girl in high school who has always felt vulnerable about her appearance and later she decides to get back her confidence in her own way. Though the movie received mixed reviews from the audiences, it might turn out to be a great movie for your Valentine’s day 2021 date night.

After We Collided

After We Collided is a romantic drama movie released in 2020 and is the sequel to another romantic movie released in 2019. The movie depicts a simple yet beautiful topsy turvy love story of two young adults and was a huge success at the box-office. The movie might be a great one for those who have come a long way in their relationship together as the movie depicts adult romance with ups and downs.

Holiday In The Wild

Holiday In The Wild is a famous Christmas rom-com movie with Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe in the lead. The movie revolves around the life of a wife whose husband decides to leave her and she plans to go on a solo trip to an African safari where she falls for a conservationist. The movie received mixed reviews as well but it can come out to be a great movie to watch with your partner.

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians is a contemporary romantic film that follows the life of a Chinese-American girl who travels to Singapore in order to meet her boyfriend’s family. It is a perfect V-date material to watch with your loving partner and share a laugh together a movie is an adorable blend of romance and comedy.

The Lunch Box

The Lunch Box is one of the celebrated movies of actor Irrfan Khan that illustrates a connection between his character and a housewife who begins to connect via letters in the lunch box. The movie is quite different from that of contemporary romance and depicts natural chemistry between the lead actors.

Qarib Qarib Singlle

Couples who love Bollywood romance and comedy, Qarib Qarib Singlle might turn out to be a huge hit for your date on Valentine’s Day 2021. The movie illustrates the romance between two polar-opposite persons who meet through an online dating portal and their bond reaches to such a point that they soon travel together.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met is an adorable blend of a fresh and beautiful love story with the promise of entertainment. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena in the lead, the movie will take you on a mind-blowing journey of love and romance and will prove to be the best when watched with your loving partner.



Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is a 2008 coming of age romantic comedy movie that revolved around the life of two best friends who try to convince each other as well as others that they are not in love but later in the movie, they realise that their strong bond was actually because of the intense love they have for each other. The movie is a full package of romance, drama, action and comedy and will be a fun movie to watch it on a friendly date.

Image Source- Stills from Qarib Qarib Singlle and Holiday In The Wild Movie Trailer

