Netflix Releases That Will Start Streaming On The Platform In February 2021, Check List

Netflix has released the list of contents that are to arrive on the platform through the month of February 2021. The list consists of some much – anticipated titles which including The Girl on The Train, Pitta Kathalu, all-new episodes of The Blacklist and many more. Read along and take a look at the list here so you can update your watchlists.

Also Read: Chris Evans' Villainous Role In Netflix's 'The Gray Man' Teased By Russo Brothers

Netflix releases scheduled in February 2021

Netflix India shared the list of movies and shows that will be releasing on the streamer after February 15, 2021. The caption to the list read, “Valentine's Day might be over but there's a whole lot more to look forward to this month!” and the list does contain some of the most exciting releases.

February 15, 2021

On Monday, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid will make it to the platform. The 2004 movie was the second instalment in the American horror film series.

February 16, 2021

The list for February 16 is a long one, it includes Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World from the Jurassic franchise. Followed by American Pie 2, The 40 – year – old Virgin and cult classic Scarface, starring Al Pacino. Alongside, Bollywood film Awara Paagal Deewana will also come to the platform.

February 18, 2021

Eeb Allay Ooo! and the Riverdale’s episode 5 of season 5 will release on this day.

February 19, 2021

The much-awaited Telugu anthology tilted Pitta Kathalu makes it to the platform on February 19, 2021. Each of four segments is directed by Nag Ashwin, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker and Sankalp Reddy while the Pitta Kathalu the cast includes Shruti Haasan, Eesha Rebba, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu, Jagapathi Babu and Ashima Narwal among others. Along with this, I Care A Lot and Tribes of Europa will also come to Netflix.

Also Read: 'To All The Boys I Loved Before' Actors Talk About Netflix Franchise Coming To An End

February 21, 22 and 23

The Blacklist’s Season 8 Episode 7 will release on the platform on February 21. The season 1 of Zindagi in Short premieres on February 22, 2021. Followed by this, on February 23, 2021, one of the most wanted titles The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will start streaming its season 1 to season 6.

February 24 and 25

Ginny & Georgia and Power Rangers will make it to Netflix on February 24, followed by Geez & Ann on February 25, 2021.

February 26, 2021

The much-awaited The Girl on the Train's release is slated for February 26, 2021. The movie stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role of Mira Kapoor and portraying a different role than her prior performances. Crazy About Her will also release on February 26.

February 28, 2021

The Blacklist’s Season 8 Episode 8 will release on February 28, 2021.

Also Read: Valentine's Day 2021: Check Out The List Of Shows/movies To Watch On Netflix On V-date

Also Read: 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Song Sparks Meme Fest; UP Police, Netflix & Others Join The Trend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.