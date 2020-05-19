When Nick Jonas Made Fun Of Brother Joe Jonas' Struggles With Siri; WATCH

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the most popular American singers. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, that caught the attention of Columbia Records. Later, he formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. Gaining a large following through the Disney Channel network, they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010).

Today, along with being a very important part of the band, Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation. Nick has around 29.6 million followers on his official Instagram account. The singer never fails to keep his fans entertained and is often spotted posting goofy pictures of himself and others. Here’s when Nick Jonas posted a throwback video of Joe Jonas’s failed attempt to communicate with Siri-

Nick Jonas’s throwback video of when Joe Jonas failed to communicate with Siri

Nick Jonas, who is known for having a bubbly nature, sure knows how to create a stir. He uploaded a throwback video of his brother Joe Jonas trying to communicate with Siri. However, it is clearly visible that it is a struggle and a failed attempt as Siri does not reply to him. Here’s what he captioned the picture, “One last flashback to Christmas last year my brother @joejonas trying to get Siri to communicate with him.”

Nick Jonas and his brothers are often spotted posting hilarious videos of themselves. The band has now taken up TikTok as a medium to keep fans entertained.

The Jonas Brothers are not only great band partners but also TikTok partners. All the three brothers can be seen in this funny TikTok video. The video has been shot in a car and the brothers have totally nailed it. Fans seemed to have loved the video as it received more than 43 lakh views.

The Jonas Brothers recently shot a TikTok video and re-created an iconic fight from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that took place between Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. The video set the internet on fire and gave birth to many controversies. The video received more than 50 lakh views.

