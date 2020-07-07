Late Actor Nick Cordero's Wife Sings 'Live Your Life' & Pays Virtual Tribute With Fans

Canadian broadway actor Nick Cordero passed away on July 5, 2020, after a long battle with COVID-19. Nick Cordero’s death has left his fans in a state of shock. He was known for his performances in musicals like Bullets Over Broadway and Waitress. Nick Cordero’s wife took to social media to give a final goodbye to the late actor after he succumbed to several Coronavirus complications. Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots went on an Instagram live on Monday to give an emotional tribute to her husband.

Nick Cordero's wife tearfully sings 'Live Your Life' for husband with fans

Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram account and invited Nick Cordero’s fans from all over the world for an Instagram Live a day after his untimely demise. Throughout his battle with COVID-19, Nick Cordero’s wife gathered virtually with fans and well-wishers at 3 PM PST every day to sing and dance on his song Live Your Life for his speedy recovery. She put up a story yesterday and said that 3 PM PST will always remind her of Nick and asked everyone to join her on Instagram live for one last time. She tearfully sang to Nick Cordero’s song Live Your Life for the last time yesterday.

Nick Cordero was hospitalised for 95 days. A teary-eyed Amanda Kloots thanked everyone for singing with her for the past 95 days. Talking about the song, Nick Cordero’s wife revealed that they used to play this song in Nick’s room with him. She also told him that he had the whole world singing his song for his recovery.

Nick Cordero’s wife on his battle with COVID-19

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots revealed that her husband succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday. In an emotional post on Instagram, she expressed her disbelief on his untimely demise. She mentioned that she cannot imagine her life without Nick Cordero. Amanda Kloots confirmed that her husband was “surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

She further extended her gratitude to his Doctor and all of his fans for supporting her and Nick in their difficult days. Talking about her live every day she said that it lifted her spirits every day and thanked everyone for their love and support in the last 95 days. See the post here.

