Nick Cordero's Wife Updates About His Health, Says 'he’s Just Too Weak'

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is battling with coronavirus complications for over two months now. The actor has got his right leg amputated due to blood clotting and has been on the ventilator. Apart from this he is also suffering from a severe lung infection and has undergone several tests and treatments. His wife Amanda Kloots, who is quite active on social media, recently revealed the condition of her husband to an International media outlet.

Amanda Kloots updates about her husband Nick Cordero's condition

His wife reportedly revealed that lung transplant is not an option for her husband. She got a CT scan of his lungs done sometime back and it does not show any good signs, she revealed. Though lung transplants have been performed on several COVID-19 patients, however, his wife said that it does not seem to be possible in her husband’s critical case. Amanda reportedly said that she is not sure whether her husband would be able to handle a lung transplant. However, she admitted that if there is the slightest improvement in his condition, maybe a transplant is something that could be a possibility in her husband's case.

Adding further, Amanda informed about the condition of the Inside Game actor and said that he is very weak at the moment. The doting wife said that the doctors have asked her not to lose hope as they have seen miracles happening over time and they also believed that one can never guess what the functionality of something is based on a picture.



Since the condition of the actor started deteriorating, his wife who has been constantly by her husband’s side has been praying for Nick's health and recovery. She even urged his fans to pray for the actor amid difficult times and said that there is no guarantee of life, but she is just hoping that the prayers can help him in any manner.



Nick Cordero, the Canadian actor who got sick two months ago, had gone and got tested in the hospital and initially found that he had pneumonia. It was only after three tests that Nick got diagnosed with COVID-19 and since then he had had several complications and is fighting for his life. Amanda Kloots sometime back mentioned that Nick was getting a steroid treatment to reduce the inflammation in his body, in an Instagram Live session. She also said that the doctors were doing everything they could to save Nick Cordero's life and they were continuing prayers and hoping for miracles.

