Zach Braff Shares Nick Cordero's Last Text, Says They Will 'catch Up Some Other Time'

Hollywood actor Zach Braff revealed what his best friend Nick Cordero’s last message to him was before he passed away. According to Associated Press, Nick Cordero died on Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital. He was suffering from severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. Zach Braff took to his Instagram account and stated that the late actor passed away in the presence of his wife and his mother.

ALSO READ: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Passes Away At 41 After Long Battle With Coronavirus

Zach Braff talks about Nick Cordero's death

The late actor’s last message to Zach was to look after Nick’s wife and his one-year-old son Elvis. Zach Braff promised in front of the entire world that Nick Cordero’s wife and son will never want for anything. He also mentioned in the post that Nick was a kind human being and that he is incredibly grateful that he came into his life.

Zach Braff wrote, “Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side. I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Broadway Veteran Nick Cordero Dies From Virus Complications

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots took to her social media and commented on the picture. She thanked the Scrubs actor for sharing the post with his fans. Zach Braff on Twitter shared a similar post and mentioned that he will ‘catch up some other time’ with Nick. He also urged his fans to not believe that COVID-19 only claims the infirm and the elderly.

Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his mother and wife by his side. I can honesty tell you I have never met a kinder human being. Don’t believe that Covid only claims the elderly and infirm.

I am so grateful for the time we had. “We’ll catch up some other time.” pic.twitter.com/Oq2a8QsIyH — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020

ALSO READ: Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's 'hoping For A Miracle' As The Star Battles Coronavirus

Nick Cordero's death

Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots revealed that her husband has succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday. In an emotional post, she wrote that she is in disbelief. She also mentioned that she is heartbroken and that she cannot imagine her life without her husband. Nick Cordero’s wife also mentioned that her husband put a fight against the disease.

According to news agency PTI, Nick Cordero spent weeks in the intensive care unit at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for the treatment of what initially was considered to be pneumonia, had a number of COVID-19 complications, which included him being put on a ventilator, having his right leg amputated, losing more than 60 pounds. He was 41. He was looking forward to receiving a double-lung transplant.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Nick Cordero's Wife Updates About His Health, Says 'he’s Just Too Weak'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.