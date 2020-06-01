Nick Jonas' Favourite Holiday Song Is ‘Say All You Want For Christmas’

Nick Jonas’ most searched questions included one question which was about his holiday music preferences. Nick Jonas revealed in the Google Answers interview that his favourite song is, ‘Say All You Want for Christmas’ which he listens to the most during any festivities. Know all about Nick Jonas’ favourites and more.

Also Read | Nick Jonas' Songs To Listen To During Summer In Quarantine Including 'Home' & 'Anywhere'

Nick Jonas loves the song 'Say All You Want for Christmas' as answered in a video

The video that was shared by Google Answers, can be seen if you search for Nick Jonasin the search tab. After clicking enter, you can find it on the right side of the tab. Nick Jonas has not answered one but many questions related to his films, favourites and also fitness and exercises. One particular question that Nick Jonas answered was, “What is your favourite holiday song?” While answering the question Nick Jonas takes a deep sigh and says. “The best holiday song, well, Your's Turley released a while ago in which I released a song featuring Shaina Twain called Say All You Want for Christmas. So I am gonna have to say, that one.” He answered the question and gave a broad puckered smile at the camera. Nick Jonas recorded all this in a selfie video style.

Also Read | Nick Jonas' First Television Appearance Vs His Latest: Check Out Surprising Pictures

Check out a still of the video on the Google Answers

Image Credits: Google Answers on Web

Also Read | Nick Jonas' Week Was All About Mixed Emotions; From Celebrating Love To Mourning A Death

Check out the reaction of the fans who have heard the song "Say All You Want for Christmas" that released almost three years ago

Image Credits: Nick Jonas YouTube

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Post Strong Statements Over George Floyd's Death

Nick Jonas and Shaina Twain’s Say All You Want for Christmas released back in 2017. The songs is a ballad duet between the two pop singers. As seen in the above comments, the song was loved by Nick Jonas’ fans back when it released. Meanwhile, Google Answers is a unique feature of Google to answer curious fan questions directed towards a celebrity. The celeb takes up questions on by one and clears all queries of fans. Nick Jonas, as well, answered many questions related to his films, diet, exercise and more.

At the moment, Nick Jonas is staying in lockdown in his Los Angeles home with his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra. He recently wrapped up the shooting of The Voice, where he appeared as a judge. Nick Jonas also keeps his fans posted by constantly sharing pictures and videos on his IG.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.