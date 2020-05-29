Nick Jonas' Songs To Listen To During Summer In Quarantine Including 'Home' & 'Anywhere'

Nick Jonas has been in the music industry since a very young age, contributing to some amazing list of songs. After releasing albums with his brothers for a few years, Nick Jonas went solo and released hit songs like Who Am I and Jealous. Here are other few songs of Nick Jonas that you can listen to, on a loop during summer.

Nick Jonas’ songs to listen to during Summer in quarantine

Bacon

Released in the year 2016, Bacon featured Nick Jonas himself and Dolla $ign in the music video. Bacon is the second song from Nick Jonas’album Last year was Complicated. The song was co-written by Nick Jonas, Priscilla Renea, Tyrone Griffin, Nolan Lambroza. Bacon is one of Nick Jonas’ best songs to listen to, during Summer as it was also nominated under the category ‘Song of the summer’ at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Home

Nick Jonas’ song Home is a feelgood, top-tapping song that is perfect to listen to, during summer. Nick Jonas wrote and recorded the song Home. Released in 2017, the song Home was a soundtrack, recorded for the movie Ferdinand.

Close

Close is another popular feel-good song recorded by singer Nick Jonas. This song too was a part of Nick Jonas’ album Last Year Was Complicated. The song Close also features a Swedish artist Tove Lo. In an interview, Nick Jonas spoke about how he literally can’t open up and be vulnerable with someone.

Anywhere

This is another popular song of Nick Jonas in collaboration with music producer Mustard. The song was released in a different way, as both artists teased the single on their Instagram account before it released. Anywhere was written by Nick Jonas and Anderson park. The two singers also performed this song live at an award function, receiving praise for their performance.

Right Now

Nick Jonas recorded the song Right Now along with DJ Robin Schulz. The song was co-written by Nick Jonas and Skylar Grey. Right Now was Nick Jonas’ last solo song and soon the singer announced a reunion with his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. The brothers then recorded the songs Sucker and Cool.

