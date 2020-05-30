Nick Jonas' Week Was All About Mixed Emotions; From Celebrating Love To Mourning A Death

Nick Jonas has been spending his quarantine with his family in Los Angeles. The singer's week looked like a week of mixed emotions as he celebrated his second date anniversary and also mourned the death of George Floyd. Here's how Nick Jonas' week looked like amid lockdown.

Second 'date' anniversary with beau

Nick Jonas celebrated the occasion of the second anniversary of his first date with an unmissable picture, which features the couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sporting cowboy hats. With the picture shared, Nick Jonas wrote: “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you, babe. Happy two years.” While Nick Jonas was seen sporting a black leather jacket, Priyanka Chopra kept it casual with a white knitted sweater.

A glass of drink on Memorial Day

Nick Jonas shared a video on the occasion of Memorial Day. In the video, the singer is seen pouring himself a drink on the occasion of Memorial Day. Nick's yellow plain t-shirt just added more colour to the whole frame as he poured himself some white wine.

A take on injustice and racism

Nick Jonas shared a strong statement as he mourned George Floyd's death. He termed the ‘blatant racism’ and ‘lack of leadership’ as ‘incredibly heartbreaking’. Nick Jonas added ‘justice needs to be served’ and that a situation where a person says ‘I can’t breathe’ at the hands of the law enforcement must not arise. Nick Jonas also shared an artwork to honour George Floyd.

Watching all that has transpired over the last few days has been incredibly heartbreaking. Blatant racism and lack of leadership and so many lives lost. Justice needs to be served! No one should ever have to say “I can’t breathe” at the hands and/or knees of law enforcement. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 29, 2020

The incident had taken place on May 25 when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt at the back of Floyd’s neck, reportedly for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, while he laid handcuffed. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29. Many people took to streets to protest against the incident across the US after the incident, some of which turned violent as well.

