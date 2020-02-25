Nick Jonas Gives 'perfect' Real-time Coaching To A Young 'The Voice' Contestant, Watch

The Voice is a singing reality show where several talented singers showcase their singing capabilities to eventually win the competition. One of the most loved parts of the show is the blind auditions which often surprise judges and other audiences. In a similar event that occurred, Nick Jonas who is new on the show as a judge experienced the soulful voice of a contestant named Tate Brusa

Nick Jonas gives 'Perfect' real-time coaching to a young 'The Voice' contestant

The 16-year-old singer sang Perfect by Ed Sheeran whilst playing the guitar. From the start of his performance, the judges were seen enjoying his soulful voice as his parents and peers looked on in anticipation. Towards the end of the song, Tate hit a high note which immediately got him the attention of Nick Jonas to turn his chair. However, moments later Shelton too turned his chair saying that he won’t let Nick have Tate so easily.

The two coaches had a small jovial argument on who would Tate pick among them. While John Legend tried to even things out, he himself advised Tate to choose Nick. John did so reminding Tate that even Nick started his career as a teenager and can help guide him better. Jonas then decided to share some ‘real-time coaching' tips with young Tate.

Nick stepped on the stage and immediately strapped on Tate’s guitar and advised him about a certain break in his voice. Nick then went on to demonstrate what he meant, and also sang the bit where Nick thought Tate could improve. To everyone’s amazement, Tate immediately picked it up and improvised in an instant in front of the audience and coaches.

Shelton, on the other hand, felt like he was at a disadvantage and therefore brought out an adorable puppy. He made an offer to Tate and gave him a choice to choose between Nick and the adorable puppy. He even threatened Tate that if he chooses Nick he will send the puppy back to the animal shelter. Despite the threat, Tate had the final word and chose Nick over Shelton.

