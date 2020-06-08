Nick Jonas' Mobile Wallpaper Is An Adorable Pic With Priyanka Chopra; Check Here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been shelling out major couple goals. Pictures of the star couple often set the internet ablaze. And now, some throwback pictures of the duo from an airport outing have gone massively viral. One of the pics from the series of the photographs gives a glimpse of Nick Jonas' adorable phone wallpaper which features wifey, Priyanka Chopra.

As seen in the pictures shared by Priyanka's fan club, the couple is all busy at the airport as they presumably head for a trip. While Nick and Priyanka are seen walking hand-in-hand on the airport, fans caught a quick view of Nick Jonas' phone wallpaper in one of the pics. Though it's a blurred view, the mobile wallpaper features both Nick and Priyanka looking at each other. Fans have dropped endearing comments as they noticed the wallpaper on Nick's phone.

While Nick is seen keeping it casual with a white tee beneath a black jacket and trousers, The Sky Is Pink actor, on the other hand, is seen sporting a multi-coloured floral jumpsuit. Not to miss those quirky sunglasses that glam up her look. Check out Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's cute photographs here.

(Source: priya_srk_love Instagram)

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen on the big screen in the movie, The Sky is Pink (2019). She will be next seen in We Can Be Heroes, which is an upcoming action-fantasy drama. She is also a part of The White Tiger, which is reportedly based on a Man Booker prize-winning novel of the same name. The movie is going to be released on Netflix and it also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be portraying the role of Ma Anand Sheela (Osho's personal secretary) in the new Amazon Prime Video drama titled Sheela, directed by Barry Levinson. The biopic focuses on the life of Ma Anand Sheela and will portray how she contributed to developing a whole cult in American, working as a right-hand woman for Indian guru Osho. Under the banner Baltimore pictures, the filmmaker will produce it along with Permut Presentations’ David Permut, Jason Sosnoff, and Priyanka’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

