When Nick Jonas' Attention-grabbing Looks Stole The Spotlight From Wife Priyanka Chopra

Even though Priyanka Chopra Jonas aces the fashion games there were times when hubby Nick Jonas outdid The Sky is Pink actor. Nick Jonas’ styles too are the talk of the town and make a fashion statement at every events and appearance. Nick Jonas’ casual to formal styles are worth taking notes from.

Here are times when hubby Nick Jonas outdid Priyanka Chopra with his #OOTD

Nick Jonas’ casual look for an international Holi is rather simple. As compared to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ bright shirt against the bright splashed colours make him look effortless and cool. Nick Jonas paired it with a short trouser and sneakers, which finished off the look.

For a winter fashion choice, Nick Jonas opted for a red high neck sweater with black trousers and chunky boots. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, went for a subtler look. Nick’s attire is a stand out in all the videos and pictures Priyanka Chopra shared.

Priyanka Chopra wore a subtle tone for Grammy’s 2020. However, hubby Nick Jonas wore a bright bronze suit. Nick Jonas looked vogue in this style despite the risqué factor in the full bronze look, inclusive of his footwear. Nick still pulled it off walking down the red carpet of the annual music awards.

When Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai, India to celebrate Holi at the Ambani's he wore a Kurta with multicoloured embroidery. He looked dashing despite the simplicity of the look. Check out the look here.

