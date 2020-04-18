This Day That Year: Nick Jonas's Family Plans To PeeCee's Fiery Response To Salman Khan

Many things happened this day in the past few years that made headlines in Bollywood. From Rangoli Chandel attacking Ajay Devgn, Nick Jonas talking about family planning, Salman Khan poking fun at Priyanka Chopra’s Hindi to Abhishek Bachchan giving a strong response to a troll, various events occurred on this day. Therefore, we have compiled some of them for you to recall. Have a look at the previous happenings.

1. Nick Jonas’s four-word answer to family planning

The previous year, in an interview, Nick Jonas was asked about his family plans. To this, he did not reveal much but gave a four-word answer. He said, “We’re taking our time.” In a conversation with another entertainment portal, Nick Jonas said that the duo considers kids and thinks about their future and career goals.

Just before Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s honeymoon, the former told a magazine that they wanted to be married first for a while, before making big decisions. He added that they were in their honeymoon period and would stay the same for a long time. Furthermore, they were driven and loved their work. Nick Jonas added that he was sure things would happen organically.

2. Rangoli Chandel took a dig at Ajay Devgn over De De Pyaar De

Rangoli Chandel attacked Ajay Devgn over his film’s star cast. This happened following Tanushree Dutta’s open letter, which questioned the same actor for casting Alok Nath after #MeToo allegations over him. Later on, Kangana Ranaut’s sister took to Twitter and commented on Ajay Devgn. Rangoli Chandel tweeted, "It is because of these men our country is a black spot on the world map as far as crimes against women are concerned, shame on you Bollywood for mocking #MeToo"

3. Priyanka Chopra won hearts with her epic response

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra have starred in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Salaam-E-Ishq. They are known for their incredible on-screen chemistry. Welcoming her to Bharat, Salman Khan poked fun at her Hindi. To this, she gave a strong reply by revealing that she hails from Bareilly (UP) and expressed her excitement to be a part of the film. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was the female lead for Bharat. However, she later opted out for unknown reasons. Therefore, Katrina Kaif took her place in the drama flick.

4. Abhishek Bachchan got back at a troll with full force

The previous year, a Twitter user shared a tweet and tagged Abhishek Bachchan making fun of him living with his parents. However, tables turned when the actor came with a brilliant response. He called it to be the proudest moment that he was able to be there for his parents, just like they have been. Moreover, when somebody asked why did he reply to such a tweet, Junior Bachchan proudly said that sometimes trollers needed to be put in place.

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Sometimes

they need to be put in place. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

