Nick Jonas Shares Unseen Photo With Daughter Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra On Mother's Day

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to extend Mother's Day wishes to both his mother Denise Miller-Jonas and mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. What was special about the singer-actor's Mother's Day wish for the Madhu Chopra was the unseen picture he posted featuring baby Malti Marie. The image showed the doting side of daddy Nick Jonas.

Nick's Mother's Day wishes

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram stories to wish both the mothers in his life on the occasion of Mother's Day. Nick's wish for mother Denise was a casual picture of the two captioned, "Happy Mother's Day mom. Love you so much @mamadjonas". The next story was his Mother's Day wish for mother-in-law Madhu Chopra. The picture featured Nick and Madhu standing by a lake under the clouds. The piercing sun painted a pretty picture with several pigeons flying around. Both Nick and Madhu were bundled up in warm clothes as was daughter Malti Marie whom Nick held in his arms. Nick's special wish for his mother-in-law read, "Happy Mother's Day to my incredible mother in law @drmadhuakhourichopra love you."

Madhu's compliment for Nick Jonas

Madhu Chopra commemorated the occasion of Mother's Day with a reel celebrating her bond with her two children and also her only son-in-law. Madhu Chopra's reel featured a montage of several seen and unseen photos of her children, Priyanka Chopra and Siddharth Chopra as well as son-in-law Nick Jonas. What was the highlight of the reel was Madhu Chopra's kind compliment for son-in-law Nick Jonas.

The beginning of the reel featured a caption which read, 'Mother of two happy children and mother in law of a genius'. The reel also showed some pictures of Madhu and Nick together, depicting the beautiful bond they have built for themselves. Madhu captioned her reel, "My world", followed by universe and heart emojis. Madhu Chopra also went on to post another reel made of her children Priyanka and Siddharth as well as son-in-law Nick's Mother's Day wishes for her. She also shared a picture herself lazing around in bed with daughter Priyanka Chopra and granddaughter Malti Marie.