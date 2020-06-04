Nick Jonas Stands In Solidarity Against Racism, Makes Donations 'to Help Fight This Fight'

American singer Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra have pledged their support in the fight against racism through their donation to American Civil Liberties Union and Equal Justice Initiative. Nick shared a note through his social media accounts revealing that the glaring reality of the inequalities throughout the world has their hearts heavy with sorrow. He expressed solidarity with the 'black community' by calling for action against racism and announcing his donation for the cause.

Jonas' post comes at a time when large scale protests have been undertaken in several parts of the world following the merciless killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The handcuffed African American man died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. Floyd, 46, died last week after he was arrested in Minneapolis, accused of using a forged $20 bill to pay for goods at a grocery store. The accused officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

When the news broke out, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had expressed their disgust through their social media updates. The Quantico star had shared a graphic with the last words spoken by George Floyd, “Please, I can’t breathe”, when he was pinned down by Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The actor wrote that more than the global level, one needs to start at an individual level to ‘educate ourselves’ and ‘end this hate.’

The Mary Kom star added that it was high time the ‘race war’ ends. Priyanka Chopra stated that whatever be the circumstances, ‘no one deserved to die’ at the hands of another because of one’s skin colour. Sharing the turn of events and questioning the silence of the other police officers, Priyanka wrote that she was praying for Floyd’s family and urged her followers to sign a petition seeking #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd.

Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas had also shared a tribute artwork in honour of George Floyd, expressing his condolences and prayers to the family. The singer had termed the event ‘inexcusable’ while urging his fans to sign the petition.

Praying for #GeorgeFloyd and his family. A family lost their loved one while pleading for help and the simple act to breathe. This is inexcusable. Text “FLOYD” to 55156 and sign the petition. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/AUul6vHOkg — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 27, 2020

