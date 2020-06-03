Nick Jonas' Best Workout Songs To Play That Will Help You Push The Edge

Nick Jonas is a Hollywood celebrity who has been contributing to the movie as well as the music industry. The star has been a part of several movies but is more famous for his single albums. Nick Jonas began his musical journey by starting a band with his brothers, but soon parted ways to make music individually.

Nick Jonas has recorded a few romantic songs, dance as well as a few energetic songs. Music has the power to affect your emotions and it is necessary to play the right songs while working out that will push you to the edge. Here are a few songs recorded by Nick Jonas that you can add to your workout playlist:

Nick Jonas' songs to play while working out in quarantine

Levels

Levels is the only song from Nick Jonas' album Nick Jonas X2. This song was listed as the 11th best song in the year 2015. The song features Nick Jonas himself. This groovy song is one of his best songs to listen to while working out.

Burnin' Up

Another workout song that will leave you energised is this song Burnin' Up. The song was released in the year 2008 and is the lead single from Jonas Brothers' album A Little Longer. The song also features American Rapper Big Rob and Selena Gomez.

Right Now

Right Now is another pop song by artists Nick Jonas and Robin Schulz. The song Right Now is Nick Jonas' last single album. The singer now makes music along with his brothers. Right Now has the perfect tune for you to listen to in the gym while you are burning up those fats.

Champagne Problems

Another Nick Jonas song that is perfect to listen to, when you go out for a run is this song Champagne Problems. This song is from his third album Last Year Was Complicated. Although the tunes of this song are club-friendly, it is enough to let you feel motivated during your workout.

Take Over

Although the song has a slow start, it has some motivating lines that will help you during your workout. Nick Jonas had performed Take Over Live at an event. This is one of his best single songs to work out to at your gym.

