Nicolas Cage Roped In To Voice Lead Character In Amazon Series 'Highfire'

Nicolas Cage has been cast in to voice the lead character in Amazon’s upcoming series Highfire. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicolas Cage will be lending his voice for a vodka-drinking dragon who lives in seclusion in the Louisiana Bayou. Highfire is based on Eoin Colfer’s novel of the same name. Published in January, Highfire is set in a world where dragons once ruled the earth, and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons.

Later, when all Hughfire has is his shack, he chooses to change his identity. He lives by the name Vern and spends his time among the alligators. They watch cable TV together and drink a high amount of vodka. Vern makes a firm decision to protect his identity even if it means using violence to hide out from his enemies. Later in the show, Vern finds a teenager Squib with whom he shares a similar kind of life which is all about survival. The story then focuses on this unlikely friendship. Davey Holmes will be the executive producer of the show and it would be premiered on MGM/UA television.

About Nicolas' project Joe Exotic

Highfire is the second TV project signed by Nicolas Cage. He's also set to play Tiger King subject Joe Exotic in a scripted series from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television. Cage will portray the role of Joe in a scripted series of eight episodes from CBS Television Studios and Imagine Television. It is based on a Texas Monthly story published in 2019.

The scripted project, currently titled Joe Exotic, will focus on Joe as he fights to keep his animal park even at the risk of losing his sanity. It will explore how Joe became Joe Exotic and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation. This show is written by Lagana and she will also serve as the showrunner of the show. Lagana will executive produce with Young of Make Good Content, Imagine's Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey, Nicolas Cage (via his Saturn Films), and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt of Texas Monthly. Imagine's James Seidman and Natalie Berkus are overseeing the project.

