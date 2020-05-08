Nicolas Cage Starrer 'National Treasure' Spin-off Series In The Works? Read Details

The second instalment in the National Treasure film series featuring Nicolas Cage released back in 2007. It has been over a decade since any film or series related to the franchise has been released. Though there were rumours about a third film being in development at Disney, no concrete information about it was ever brought to fans' attention. Now Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the previous two National Treasure films, has given out details about the future of the franchise while speaking to an entertainment portal in the USA.

Also read: Nicolas Cage roped in to play Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King' in new scripted miniseries

National Treasure series details revealed

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed that a series based on the Nicolas Cage starrer National Treasure is currently in the works at Disney+. While speaking about the series, Jerry revealed that the series is based on the same concept as the films but will feature a much-younger cast. Bruckheimer also assured fans that the third instalment in the National Treasure with Nicolas Cage is also definitely in the works and the two projects are being worked on simultaneously.

Also read: 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Tricked Into An Interview With A Fake Jimmy Fallon; Watch

Image courtesy - Still from National Treasure 2

Bruckheimer believes that both the National Treasure film and series will debut at the same time as both the projects are being worked on actively. The producer stated that the television version is ready with a pilot episode along with an outline of the future episodes. Talking about National Treasure 3, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that the film is currently in the scripting stage.

Also read: Viral - Stanley Tucci shakes up a Negroni drink, fans call him a ‘National Treasure’



The script is written for the third instalment of the National Treasure features the original cast of Nicolas Cage. But it is unsure whether the Disney+ series will feature the actor in a role. Nicolas Cage also hasn't spoken about his involvement with National Treasure 3 in any way.

But, the actor was recently confirmed to play Joe Exotic from the Tiger King fame in a new TV series. Fans are also eager to see Nicolas Cage essay the role of Joe Exotic as a number of them jumped on social media to express their excitement.

Also read: Joanne Froggatt wants sequel to 'Downton Abbey' film

Nicolas Cage is playing #JoeExotic in the TV series 😁 #tigerking #ThisIsNotAJoke



Thanks for the heads up on the fix ❤️😅 pic.twitter.com/pt5pWk1Zr9 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) May 4, 2020

Also read: Oscar-nominated projects will not be eligible to participate in Emmy Awards from 2021

Nicolas Cage is playing Joe Exotic and I’m so utterly here for it. — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) May 4, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.