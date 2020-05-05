Nicolas Cage Roped In To Play Joe Exotic From 'Tiger King' In New Scripted Miniseries

The Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage has been roped in to play the role of the infamous zoo owner Joe Exotic. According to a popular magazine, a new project from Dan Lagana of American Vandal fame and Paul Young has been in the making. Nicolas Cage will be leading the project.

According to reports, the scripted series will be based in Texas. It has also been reported that CBS Studios and Imagine Entertainment have come together for the project. It has also been reported that the studio is still looking for a writer for the project.

ALSO READ: If 'Tiger King' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Celebrities Fans Would Want In It

Nicolas Cage roped in to play Joe Exotic

Tiger King – a new 7-part documentary about big cat owners in the US, murder for hire, polygamy, country music and politics – can be filed alongside Fyre and Abducted in Plain Sight in the category of docs that make you say “WAIT, WHAT?” pic.twitter.com/6Dh5QRiQJs — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 10, 2020

Just last year it was announced that the podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King would be made into a television show. Hence, the upcoming miniseries will be the second scripted show based on Joe Exotic. The Netflix docudrama Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness became widely popular amongst the audiences and it has been reported that the show had about 64 million views.

ALSO READ: 'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Tricked Into An Interview With A Fake Jimmy Fallon; Watch

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness released on March 20 and has had a successful run ever since. The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness reportedly shows how the Tiger keeper had criminal underworld links that surrounded him.

It has also been reported that Kate McKinnon from Saturday Night Live fame is in talks to play Joe Exotic’s rival Carol Baskin. The upcoming scripted series will mark Nicolas Cage’s TV debut. The actor has been a part of some of the most well know projects like National Treasure, Ghost Rider and Con Air. He won the Oscar award in 1996 for his film Leaving Las Vegas.

ALSO READ: 'Tiger King' On Netflix Portrays Joe Exotic As A ‘victim’; Angry Juror Slams Makers

It has been reported that the upcoming scripted series will be the last project that comes from the CBS and Imagine studio’s co-production and co-financial partnership. The zoo-owner, Joe Exotic is currently in prison, serving a 22 years’ prison sentence. It has been reported that when Joe Exotic was asked who he thinks should play his part he recommended Brad Pitt’s name.

ALSO READ: 'Tiger King's' Cast Accuses Joe Exotic Of Animal Abuse And 'outlandish' Temper Issues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.