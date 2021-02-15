Where To Watch 'Willy's Wonderland'? Know Everything About Nicolas Cage's Horror-comedy

Willy's Wonderland is a 2021 action comedy horror film starring Nicolas Cage along with Emily Tosta, Ric Reitz among others. This movie has created a buzz and it's not surprising that viewers from around the world have stormed the Internet to search for a good portal to watch this film. Even before its release, the movie had garnered plenty of attention and a cult following of a kind due to its similarity to the Five Nights at Freddy's video game. The movie is among the actor's four highly awaited ventures of 2021 and has left fans marking dates on their calendars. Let's find out where to watch Willy's Wonderland.

Where to watch Willy's Wonderland?

Willy's Wonderland was originally slated to have a promising worldwide theatrical release on October 30, 2020, but was postponed shortly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then released in selective theatres around the United States on February 12, 2021. Willy's Wonderland streaming is only available through video on demand at the moment. You can rent or purchase the movie on Red Box, Amazon Prime store and Cox.

More about the movie

A quiet drifter decides to work as a night shift janitor at an abandoned family entertainment centre in exchange for the repairs of his car that was broken down. Despite the warning signs, he stays there for a night and lives the horror of possessed animatronic mascots and haunting shadows. Little did the possessed dolls know that the janitor is braver than what meets the eye. The movie received mixed reviews with some admitting that if it hadn't been for Nicolas Cage, the movie would have been ignored. Many were surprised to see Nicolas Cage in a new role that meant for him to be quiet and grumpy most of the times. Though the movie didn't let fans berserk over the actor's iconic one-liners, it let them see a new side to him. With a 5.8/10 IMDB, the movie remains a hit among the audience but not up to the mark among critics.

