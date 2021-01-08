Nicolas Cage's Most Memorable Movie Quotes That Are Sure To Entertain Fans

American actor Nicolas Cage, known for his role in films like Face/Off, National Treasure, Con Air, Leaving Las Vegas, Mandy and many more, turned a year older yesterday, January 07, 2021. The 57-year-old actor enjoys a massive fandom due to his acting skills and sharp personality. Whether be it for his interviews or his personality; Nicolas Cage grabs the limelight very often. However, talking about the actor and his performance, here’s a look at 10 movie quotes of the legendary actor.

"I did a bare ass 360 triple backflip in front of twenty-two thousand people. It's kind of funny, it's on Youtube, check it out. But when my dad got sick, I did something way crazier than that." — Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

"That's funny, my name's Roger. Two Rogers don't make a right!" — Gone in Sixty Seconds

"Did I ever tell ya that this here jacket represents a symbol of my individuality, and my belief in personal freedom?" — Wild at Heart

"Well, I'm one of those fortunate people who like my job, sir. Got my first chemistry set when I was seven, blew my eyebrows off, we never saw the cat again, been into it ever since." — The Rock

"Shoot him again... His soul's still dancing." — Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call

Listen, I think we got started off on the wrong foot. I'm Stan Goodspeed, FBl. Uh - Let's talk music. Do you like the Elton John song, "Rocket Man"?" — The Rock

"Sorry boss, but there's only two men I trust. One of them's me. The other's not you." — Con Air

"Only if it's a noun, and the words have equal weight. Like, Homeland Security. If it's a participle modifying the first word, then... you better keep it lower case." — Seeking Justice

"You don't have a lucky crack pipe?" — Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call

"Guns and wine. Naughty priests." — Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Dimitri Logothetis’ Jiu-Jitsu alongside Alain Moussi and Raymond Pinharry in lead roles. The film released in November 2020 and garnered heaps of praise from fans and netizens. Nicolas Cage will next be seen in Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland alongside Sofia Boutella and Nick Cassavetes in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2021.

