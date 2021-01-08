Nicolas Cage's Most Memorable Movie Quotes That Are Sure To Entertain Fans

Quick links:
American actor Nicolas Cage, known for his role in films like Face/Off, National Treasure, Con Air, Leaving Las Vegas, Mandy and many more, turned a year older yesterday, January 07, 2021. The 57-year-old actor enjoys a massive fandom due to his acting skills and sharp personality. Whether be it for his interviews or his personality; Nicolas Cage grabs the limelight very often. However, talking about the actor and his performance, here’s a look at 10 movie quotes of the legendary actor.
Also read | Watch Nicolas Cage Imagined As Superman For Ezra Miller's 'Flashpoint' Film
Also read | Joe Exotic Renews Request For Pardon To Attend His Father's Funeral In Oklahoma
The actor was last seen in Dimitri Logothetis’ Jiu-Jitsu alongside Alain Moussi and Raymond Pinharry in lead roles. The film released in November 2020 and garnered heaps of praise from fans and netizens. Nicolas Cage will next be seen in Sion Sono’s Prisoners of the Ghostland alongside Sofia Boutella and Nick Cassavetes in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2021.
Also read | Nora Fatehi Wishes To Marry Taimur When He Grows Up; Kareena Kapoor Reacts
Also read | 'Croods 2' Voice Actors: Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds & Other Stars
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.