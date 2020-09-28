Watch Nicolas Cage Imagined As Superman For Ezra Miller's 'Flashpoint' Film

Ezra Miller's 2022 Flashpoint movie has been making headlines even when it is two years away from release. The Flash will be bringing in the Flashpoint story to film, which was previously explored in comic books and an animated film. For the unversed, the Flashpoint storyline in the comics features alternate versions of known DC characters ranging from Superman, Batman to the Joker. For its film adaptation, the Flashpoint movie will feature Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's Batman along with several other popular DC characters in an alternate form.

Also read: 'The Flash' movie to have a lot of DC Characters; to restart the DCEU

Ever since the movie has been confirmed, fans have been busy sharing their art which consists of different actors picking up the mantle of DC characters. Nicolas Cage, who has played the Marvel character Ghost Rider on the silver screen and voiced Spider-Man Noir for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was once on-board to play Superman in a Tim Burton directorial. The film was tentatively titled as Superman Lives, however, the film was stalled for reasons unknown. However, digital artist 'spdrmnkyxxiii' has now shared his take on Nicolas Cage's Superman appearing in Ezra Miller's Flashpoint movie. Check it out below -

Nicolas Cage as Superman

Also read: 'The Flash' movie to have a lot of DC Characters; to restart the DCEU

The Flash film was under troubled waters for years before getting a final green light by Warner Bros. As of now, the development details of the Flashpoint film have been doing the rounds on the internet which suggests that even Christian Bale from the Dark Knight series helmed Christopher Nolan has also been approached to reprise his version of the character on-screen. However, according to We Got This Covered, the actor has put forward one condition of getting Nolan's approval for the idea.

Also read: Is The Flash cancelled? Find out if the show will return for Season 7

The Flashpoint movie will be breaking the spectrum of the DC Universe by introducing the multiverse in films. This allows DC to branch out to different timelines and bind them together under one umbrella. If the film sticks to the original Flashpoint story, Ezra Miller's Barry Allen will run back in time in order to save his murderer's death.

The Wrap had recently reported that the Flash movie will begin production in March 2021, which gives ample room for the writers to bring in extra alternate versions of known DC characters. While some hopeful fans are also expecting to see Ryan Reynolds picking up the mantle of Green Lantern again, no reports about Wb approaching the actor have been revealed yet.

Also read: Christian Bale ready to make comeback as Batman in 'The Flash' but has one condition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.