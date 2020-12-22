'Croods 2' Voice Actors: Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds & Other Stars

The Croods: A New Age, is an animated adventure comedy movie which is produced by DreamWorks Animation. The Croods 2 is a sequel to The Croods released in 2013. In the sequel, the Croods family meets Bettermans family, who appear to be one step above them in the evolutionary plane. The adventure-comedy movie features Nicholas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke and Cloris Leachman. Read all the Croods 2 voice cast details here:

Details of The Croods 2 voice actors

Also read: Kelly Marie Tran Is 'dying' To Meet Her 'Croods 2' Co-stars, Especially Nicolas Cage

Nicholas Cage

Nicholas has lent his voice for Grug Crood who is a caveman and the patriarch of the Croods. He is a renowned actor and filmmaker. He has appeared in a variety of movies such as Rumble Fish, Valley Girl, Racing with the Moon, Birdy, Peggy Sue Got Married and many more. Nicholas has bagged an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award, and also been nominated for major cinematic awards.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone has lent voice to a cave girl who is Grug’s oldest daughter and Guy’s girlfriend. Emma has appeared in popular movies such as Superbad, Zombieland, Easy A, Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Help. She is a recipient of an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Also read: 'The Croods 2' Release Date Moved Up, The Sequel Will Now Be Releasing In November 2020

Ryan Reynolds

Guy, a cave boy is voiced by Ryan Reynolds. He is a renowned actor, comedian, producer and entrepreneur. He has appeared in popular movies such as Two Guys and a Girl, The Proposal, Wilder, Woman in Gold, Life, Blade: Trinity, Deadpool and 6 Underground. He has also lent his voice in animation movies such as Turbo, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and The Croods.

Catherine Keener

Ugga Crood, Grug’s wife is voiced by Catherine. Catherine has appeared in movies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Into the Wild, Synecdoche, New York, Get Out. She has been nominated twice for the Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor for Being John Malkovich.

Also read: 'Croods 2' Cast Has Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds & Others Lending Their Voices

Clark Duke

Clark Duke has lent his voice for Thunk Crood, Grug’s son. He is a renowned actor, comedian and director. She is popular for her roles in Kick-Ass, Sex Drive, Hot Tub Time Machine, The Office, Two and a Half Men. He has been nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards and Young Artist Awards.

Image Source: A still from The Croods 2

Also read: Where Can You Watch 'Croods 2'? Find Out If The Film Will Arrive On Netflix Or Hulu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.