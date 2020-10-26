Nicole Kidman And Husband Keith Urban Share Their Take On COVID-19; Read

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban shared their experience about the COVID-19 virus.Though the duo didn’t contract the virus, they narrated the experience their friends went through. Read on to know what is Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s take on COVID-19.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s take on COVID-19

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Nicole Kidman said that they had friends who struggled amid the pandemic. She said that they watched friends go to hell and back. She also added that they watched the world navigate this together and wondered is this is really happening.

Nicole Kidman further added that she has had the conversation with Keith where they expressed their disbelief about the current situation. Nicole also mentioned how she, her husband Keith and their two daughters have stayed in health and safety. She said that they hunkered down and did what they were told.

Also Read: Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Tom Cruise, Says She'd Give Up 'everything' For Him

Last month, Keith Urban told The Daily Telegraph that he had a little PTSD about the lockdown. He said that they had been in lockdown since March. He also stated that he was ready to get out and do things, he poured into the song. According to Popculture, Urban was referencing his song Out the Cage on his new album The Speed of Now Part 1. The report stated that the family is currently in Australia. Urban stated that it’s a major change.

Also Read: Meryl Streep And Nicole Kidman Add Sparkle To Music In 'The Prom'; Watch Trailer

Nicole Kidman’s The Undoing

On the work front, Nicole Kidman featured in the series The Undoing. The Undoing stars Nicole alongside Hugh Grant. The series is a limited series based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known. Nicole Kidman’s The Undoing was adapted by writer and producer Kelley. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of Grace played by Kidman and Jonathan essayed by Grant. After a horrifying revelation, Grace must go to all odds to save the life of her child and her family. The rest of the cast also features Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe and Donald Sutherland. Take a look at Nicole Kidman’s The Undoing trailer.

Image Credits: Nicole Kidman Instagram

Also Read: Nicole Kidman's Horror Film 'The Others' To Get A Remake By Universal Pictures & Sentient

Also Read: Nicole Kidman Teases 'Big Little Lies' S3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.