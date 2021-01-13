Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Adorable Throwback Video With Her Daughters

Actor Nicole Kidman took to her Instagram on Sunday, January 10, 2021, to share an adorable video with her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. In the video, she's playing with her kids. Fans have mentioned how adorable the video is in the comment section. Take a look at the clip and know what fans have to say:

Also Read: Nicole Kidman And Husband Keith Urban Share Their Take On COVID-19; Read

Nicole Kidman shares throwback video with daughters

In an Instagram post on Sunday, January 10, 2021, the actor shared a throwback video featuring her daughters. The three wore white flowy dresses as they danced around, played with each other’s hair and the toddlers try to catch their mom. The clip is absolutely heart-warming and will make you smile instantly.

The video has been captured at Uluru, as says the location on top of it and the actor wrote with it, “Just looking back. Wonderful memories.” This was followed by hashtag #Uluru and a red heart emoji. The post has been liked over 267k times since she shared it two days ago. There are a series of loving comments under the post by her fans and followers on the photo-sharing app, take a look at some of them.

(Image Source: Nicole Kidman's Instagram)

Also Read: Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Tom Cruise, Says She'd Give Up 'everything' For Him

More about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married on June 25, 2006, in Sydney, Australia, and the actor has said that they did not know each other and got to spend time after and know each other only after their marriage. The two live in Australia and have two daughters. They had their first daughter, Sunday Rose in 2008 and then their second, Faith Margaret through surrogacy in 2010.

On the professional front, Nicole Kidman was recently seen playing the role of Grace Frasier in the HBO limited series The Undoing. She was seen playing the role of a New York-based therapist opposite neurologist Jonathan Fraser, portrayed by Hugh Jackman. The show revolves around how Grace’s life takes a turn as a murder takes place in the city and her husband is the prime suspect.

Also Read: Did Meryl Streep Sing In 'The Prom' Musical Starring Nicole Kidman & James Corden?

Also Read: Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem To Lead 'Being The Ricardos' By Aaron Sorkin For Amazon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.