'Da 5 Bloods' Cast: Know The Cast Of The Chadwick Boseman's Action Film

Chadwick Boseman's second-last film Da 5 Bloods released back on June 12, 2020. His last film titled Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will be releasing on Netflix posthumously. However, during the Spike Lee directorial film, Chadwick Boseman filmed Da 5 Bloods while battling cancer and featured in action-heavy sequences.

The film revolves around the story of four Vietnam war veterans who return bak in order to find the remains of their old squad leader named Stormin' Norman played by Chadwick Boseman. Read below to know details about the cast -

Also read: Chadwick Boseman's Death: When The Actor Goofed Around On Sets Of 'Da 5 Bloods'; Watch

Chadwick Boseman as Stormin' Norman

Image courtesy - Still from Da 5 Bloods Trailer

Chadwick Boseman plays the character of troop leader Stormin'Norman. The actor predominantly features in flashback sequences in the film. It was director Spike Lee and Chadwick's first on-screen collaboration. Spike Lee has stated it publically multiple times that Chadwick's Black Panther was one of the monumental films in his life and that he has seen it four times on the big screen.

Also read: Fortnite players pay a rich tribute to Chadwick Boseman at his Black Panther statue

Delroy Lindo as Paul

Paul is showcased to be one of the most damaged members of the squad. Paul as a character does not trust anyone and stands with the ideals of Donald Trump which annoys the rest of the squad members. But as the film progresses, it showcases why Paul is the way he is as he is dealing with the estrangement of his son and is revealed to be one who faces the most damage after Stormin' Norman's death. Delroy has featured in films like Clockers and Malcolm X.

Also read: Chadwick Boseman's high school to plan scholarship for a deserving student in his honour

Clarke Peters as Otis

Clarke Peters, besides being an actor is also a dancer, singer and an actor. He plays the role of Otis int he film who is also dealing with family issues. He leaves his one-time girlfriend behind before going to war only come back and realize that he fathered a daughter. Otis' role is as complicated as Paul's in the film.

Also read: Chadwick Boseman’s 'Da 5 Bloods' co-star Clarke Peters regrets ‘judging’ the late actor

Norm Lewis as Eddie

Eddie turns out to be a success story in the squad after returning from Vietnam. He becomes a car salesman and prospers through sales. Norm Lewis was the first black actor to ever star in The Phantom of the Opera Broadway show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.