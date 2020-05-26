When Nina Dobrev Revealed She Did Not Like Paul Wesley When They Started Shoot For TVD

The hit couple Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert of the popular television show The Vampire Diaries enjoyed a massive following from the time the show aired. The characters of Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert were played by Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev. The characters gave fans some major relationship goals. However, Nina Dobrev had earlier revealed in a media interaction that she did not like Paul Wesley when they started working on the series.

In a podcast hosted by her The Vampire Diaries co-stars Candice King and Kayla Ewell, she had revealed that she did not like Paul Wesley in the beginning. During her interaction, Nina Dobrev said that she and Paul Wesley did not get along at the beginning of the show. Nina Dobrev said she respected Paul Wesley, but she did not like him. Talking about her and Paul Wesley’s chemistry on The Vampire Diaries, she said that everyone would walk up to her after the show aired and asked her if she and Paul Wesley are dating in real life too. She added that everyone thought that because they had such good chemistry on screen. Nina Dobrev mentioned that they despised each other so much that it read as love.

Also Read | All You Need To Know About Nina Dobrev And Shaun White's "close" Relationship

Nina Dobrev later mentioned that their off-screen equation changed over time and she is now best friends with Paul Wesley and they are now probably the closest. Nina Dobrev further added that it is funny how everything changes over time as she had never thought that Paul Wesley would be one of her best friends.

Also Read | Ian Somerhalder And Nina Dobrev Charmed The Audience In These Five Movies

Even though Nina Dobrev had mentioned that she is best friends with Paul Wesley now, her comments on not liking Paul went viral in no time. Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley later had made a video about the whole controversy. In the video, Nina Dobrev is seen apologising to Paul Wesley for her comments.

Also Read | 'The Little Mermaid' To Get A Follow Up Comedy Series Called 'Washed Up'?

See the video here

Also Read | Nicholas Hoult Opts Out Of 'Mission: Impossible 7', Esai Morales Replaces Him

The Vampire Diaries

The show aired on television in the year 2009 and continued for a total of 8 seasons. Paul Wesley featured in all the eight seasons but for Nina Dobrev, the sixth season turned out to be her last. The characters of Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley dated each other in the first three seasons of The Vampire Diaries. Their relationship on the show was one of the most talked-about topics among the fans of The Vampire Diaries.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.