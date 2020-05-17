Ian Somerhalder And Nina Dobrev Charmed The Audience In These Five Movies

Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev were one of Hollywood’s sweetest couples. But several TheVampire Diaries fans were sad to hear when these two on-screen lovers broke up in real life. But apart from their roles as Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore, these two actors have proved their acting prowess and star power in many other films.

Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s 5 best movies

1. XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Nina Dobrev turned her adventurous and passionate image around for her role in the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage. This film had an ensemble cast that included names like- Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, Deepika Padukone, Ruby Rose, and Ice Cube. But Nina Dobrev made her character Becky Clearidge a memorable one with her tech support to the team as the geeky and smart woman.

2. Then Came You

Then Came You in a romantic comedy that starred Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Sex Education star Asa Butterfield. Nina Dobrev is fearless when it comes experimenting with her roles. No wonder she starred in this adventure-comedy. The film did not work its wonder at the box-office but Nina managed to grab the audience’s attention with her performance.

3. Wake

While Nina Dobrev took up mainstream roles in films, Ian Somerhalder chose the Indie films route. He starred in the film Wake alongside Cary Reitman. Ian Somerhalder was loved by The Vampire Diaries fans in this film. He once again worked his Damon Salvatore charm while portraying the role of Tyler in this Indie film.

4. The Rules of Attraction

Ian Somerhalder seems to be a lover of love triangles. No wonder he starred in this romantic comedy that was released in 2002. Alongside Ian Somerhalder, The Rules of Attraction starred Shannyn Sossamon, James Van Der Beek, and Jessica Biel. Ian and the star-cast nailed their roles as some spoiled rich teenagers who are involved in a love triangle.

5. Too Young to Marry

Just like the title suggests, it is a film about two high school students who are madly in love and get married. Nina Dobrev starred alongside Trevor Blumas in this romantic drama. But soon, this sweet high school couple start battling issues in their marriage. Nina Dobrev and Trevor’s characters try to manage their careers and married life at the same time while being mere teenagers.

