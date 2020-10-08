'Orey Bujjiga' Cast And The Roles The Actors Portray In The 2020 Film

Orey Bujjiga is the latest Telugu film which has been creating a huge buzz among fans of the artists. The film was originally scheduled to release on March 25; however, due to the restrictions on theatres and pandemic conditions, the dates for the film were pushed forward like many others.

Therefore, the film released on October 2 and fans began to shower it with love and appreciation. Orey Bujjiga is a love story that has several elements of laughter and drama. The actors have been praised for their work in the movie for managing to bring the element of surprise and magic throughout. Here is a look at the cast and characters of the widely-loved movie.

Orey Bujjiga cast and characters

Raj Tarun as Srinivas alias "Bujji"

Raj Tarun plays the titular role of Bujji in the film. The character of Bujji is quite carefree and seems too attached to his family. After his parents set him up for marriage unknowingly, Bujji simply decides to leave everything and run away.

Malavika Nair as Krishnaveni

Malavika is the female lead and also faces a similar situation as that of Bujji. She too flees to Hyderabad and aspires to start a new life with all the burdens of the past left behind her. However, due to both of them running away together, a certain misunderstanding is created in their hometown. Krishnaveni faces several trials and tribulations throughout the film which make her character quite compelling.

Hebah Patel as Srujana

Hebah Patel plays the role of Srujana and was quite loved by many for her performance. Despite not being the lead character, Srujana still manages to create a lasting impact. Hebah in the film Orey Bujjiga has a limited screen time as compared to the pivotal two characters. Despite that, fans loved her performance in the film and praised her work.

Vani Viswanath as Chamudeswari

Vani Viswanath plays the role of Chamudeswari, who is the mother of Krishnaveni. The actor is a revered artist in the south industry and thus fans loved watching her in this film as well. The actor manages to perfectly embody the state of a mother who is simply waiting for and has the best interest of her daughter at heart.

