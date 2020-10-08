'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast: Anna Kendrick As Beca Mitchell And Others

Pitch Perfect 3 follows the life of the Bellas after they finish their graduation and look forward to having jobs. However, they discover their relationship falling apart and cannot manage music with their new life. As the Bellas receive an opportunity to reunite for an overseas tour, they come together for their final performance. Moreover, they attempt to mend their broken relationships. The 2017 musical comedy flick is the third instalment in the Pitch Perfect trilogy and garnered immense applause from the critics and the audience alike. So, we have mentioned everything about Pitch Perfect 3 cast:
Pitch Perfect 3 cast includes Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Hana Mae Lee, Chrissie Fit, and Elizabeth Banks in pivotal roles.
A part of the Pitch Perfect 3 cast, Anna Kendrick plays the role of Beca Mitchell, who was the leader of Barden Bellas. After completing her graduation, she starts working as a producer. However, Mitchell quits before joining the tour with her group. She has also been sharing an apartment with her best buddies Chloe and Fat Amy in New York City for the last three years.
Rebel Wilson in Pitch Perfect 3 plays the role of Patricia Hobart or Fat Amy. She is a confident, funny, and jolly alumna of Barden Bellas from Australia. Before joining the tour, she organised a one-woman show Fat Amy Winehouse.
Hailee Steinfeld portrays a senior student at Barden University, Emily Junk. This Pitch Perfect 3 cast member leads the new Barden Bellas. She also joins her former mates for the overseas tour.
A part of the Pitch Perfect 3 cast, Brittany Snow plays the role of Chloe Beale. She was the former co-leader of Barden Bellas. Snow is one of the Pitch Perfect 3 characters, who remembered their good old days with the Bellas. Before joining her former mates for the tour, she wanted to enroll for a vet school.
Among the cast of Pitch Perfect 3, Anna Camp plays the role of Aubrey Posen. She was the former leader of Barden Bellas before Beca. The group got the invitation for USO tour through her father.
Hana Mae Lee portrays Lilly Esther, who is famous for her odd remarks. She also has a quiet voice while speaking. Before joining the USO tour, Lilly worked as a tailor.
