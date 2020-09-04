'No Time To Die 2' Trailer: Here Are Some Of The Most Jaw-dropping Scenes From The Film

After claiming immense success with its past ventures with the franchise movies, the makers of the iconic James Bond series are back with yet another enthralling film, No Time to Die 2. Starring Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in the leading roles, No time To Die 2 follows the gripping tale of James Bond, who finds himself in the hot water, as this time the spy is on the trail of a mysterious villain, who's armed with dangerous new technology. The makers of the film recently released the trailer of the film and here is a compilation of a few unmissable moments from the trailer, which might leave you excited to watch the film. Read details.

A lucky escape

The trailer of the film starts with Bond escaping a near-death experience, as a veiled man in a car tries to crush him under his vehicle. However, with his vigilant mind, James Bond foils the enemy’s plan and makes a narrow escape by jumping off a cliff and later lands on a safe plateau. The opening scene of the trailer speaks volumes about the action scenes that the film is set to unwrap.

‘The past isn’t dead’

As the trailer proceeds further, James Bond announces his return to espionage business, to his colleague Lea Seadoux, who is seen fighting a vagabond. The scene promises that Bond is all set to take fans on an action-packed ride, bringing his archetypal and uncanny legends back to life.

Rami Malek’s entry bit

Rami Malek’s entry sequence in the film is arguably one of the most spine-chilling sequences in the upcoming action drama. For most of the trailer’s first part, Rami is seen covering his face with a broken joker mask. However, Malek’s character later shows his destroyed face in a particular scene, which might surely give you goosebumps. Take a look:

The ending sequence

Soon after the trailer's release, what caught the audience’s attention was the trailer starts and ends with a car sequence. However, what sets the two scenes apart is that in the beginning, a masked enemy tries to crush Bond, and in the end, Bond, with his weapons, unleashes a lethal attack against the driver, who ends up dying.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

