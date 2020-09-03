'No Time To Die' Trailer 2: Fans Left 'speechless', Call It 'deadly High-stake Espionage'

Daniel Craig's last James Bond film is ready to leave a lasting impression. Universal Pictures has released a second No Time to Die trailer ahead of the film’s release in November. The moment the trailer dropped James Bond fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions and thoughts about the upcoming film.

'No Time to Die' Trailer 2 adds fuel to the expectations among fans

Daniel Craig has been gracing the silver screen as James Bond for the past few years. But the actor is all set to say goodbye to the iconic character with the film No Time to Die. This brand new James Bond flick was ready to dazzle on the silver screen in April this year. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic was delated.

Now the film is finally releasing on November 12, 2020, in the UK and on November 20, 2020, in the U.S. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have released a second No Time to Die trailer. This new trailer looks promising in every scene and focuses a lot more on James Bond’s development as a character after he captured Ernst Stavro Blofeld five years ago.

Also read | When Daniel Craig Said He'd 'rather Slash His Wrists' Than Play James Bond; Read

Also read | 'Spectre' BTS From The Opening Scene With Daniel Craig As James Bond; See

No Time to Die fan reactions

No Time to Die is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The film’s theatrical release as mentioned earlier was postponed by months due to the pandemic. Hence this brand new trailer has added fuel to the curiosity surrounding the film.

While expressing thoughts on the No Time to Die trailer one fan wrote, “I am so ready to see this!”. Another fan was happy to see classic Bond elements in the trailer. Take a look at these reactions here.

He is back with action again.💥With my favourite star's. I saw the trailer & I loved it❣️.

You guy's are amazing. I really appreciate the work & you guy's made this movie pretty amazing. 💕 💕 @DanielCraigOO7 #NoTimeToDie @Ana_d_Armas @Seydoux_Lea @RamiMalekOnline @NaomieHarris — D_Showman_ (@HugsIVdrugS) September 3, 2020

I'm not by any means a James Bond franchise fan, but that is a damn fine trailer #NoTimeToDie — Thomas Jeffries (@TheWellDrinker) September 3, 2020

Ana de Armas & Daniel Craig.

KNIVES OUT to NO TIME TO DIE.

A cinematic glo-up. pic.twitter.com/FVjoftmKbV — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) September 3, 2020

The new #NoTimeToDie trailer is breathtaking and Daniel Craig is doing awesome things as James Bond does but we need to all talk about how badass @LashanaLynch and An De Armas are! — Black Lives Matter (Kyle) (@KyleDavidPerry) September 3, 2020

This film will be last last of Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Mass Trailer and surprising actions.

After a long time i liked any hollywood film trailer. pic.twitter.com/nXAzmU9EL8 — jack (@_ItsHD) September 3, 2020

Yes, I really like James Bond and yes... I’m loving everything I’m seeing in this new trailer. #NoTimeToDie



pic.twitter.com/ijiZs3Wwx6 — Ben-Roy Turner (@BenRoyTurner) September 3, 2020

#NoTimeToDie | COMING 2020



I'm speechless. The new trailer looks phenomenal! And so does Daniel Craig, Remi Malek, Ana De Armas, Léa Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.



Some real heavy hitters mixed with some deadly high-stakes espionage. Count me in. pic.twitter.com/HQtKoV61QK — Mackenzie (@Macktothenz) September 3, 2020

“The past isn’t dead” No Time To Die Trailer 2 5 months after the movie was initially going to be released IS HERE AT LAST! The new footage we get makes even more hyped. This is gonna be the movie event of the year! pic.twitter.com/JvBffXIr6h — Harry Thomas (@HarryThomasPic) September 3, 2020

No Time to Die trailer details

This new trailer focuses on Bond’s life after he quits working for the secret service. Now, James Bond is on a personal mission and wants to help a friend from the CIA. But while Bond is out there to help a friend many familiar faces cross his path including Dr. Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) and the cold-blooded adversary of Bond, Safin.

The No Time to Die trailer 2 also makes it a point to focus on the overall storyline of the film. Hence many of the supporting cast members also got screen time in the trailer. Bond is seen bonding with many people on this mission right agent 00 (Lashana Lynch) to Ana de Armas as a CIA agent helping bond on his way.

Also read | Ahead Of Its Trailer, 'James Bond' Makers Unveil Teaser Of The Film 'No Time To Die'

Also read | Daniel Craig Is A 'man On A Mission' In The Latest 'No Time To Die' Poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.