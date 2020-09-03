Famous YouTuber Airrack Pranks Logan Paul, Sneaks A Pink Yacht In His Pool

Erik Frost is a YouTuber who is famous for his surprise sneaking-in videos and crazy antics. Famously known as Airrack, his fans are in awe with his lifestyle and shocking stunts that he somehow manages to pull off. He's started a series called Yacht series on his channel and the very second episode has managed to grab headlines. Youtuber Airrack snuck in a 27 ft yacht in Logan Paul's house!

Also read: Sushant's Ex-manager Samuel Haokip Says 'no Fan In Previous House'; Friend Raises Question

Youtuber Airrack sneaks in a yacht in Logan Paul's house

In the second episode of the series, the YouTuber tried to sneak the $100,000 pink yacht into the swimming pool at Logan Paul's house. The YouTuber had taken the yacht from Portland, all the way to Los Angeles to do this stunt. After reaching Los Angeles, he painted the yacht pink and wrote 'Sub 2 AIRRACK' on its side. The yacht is now in the city and ready for the prank, but he still had to decide the target. Originally, he had three potential targets including Hype house, Logan's house and Sway house. Since the location of the other two houses wasn't ideal for the prank, Logan was chosen as the prime target.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor Lauds Govt's Order Declaring 600 Acres Of Aarey As 'reserved Forest'

How did Youtuber Airrack sneak in the yacht?

After deciding the target, Eric now had to get an industrial crane as that was the only way to place the yacht in the pool without any disturbance or attention from Logan. The cost of the video skyrocketed to around $15,000 due to the crane. However, the Youtuber Airrack was more than willing to carry out this prank, regardless of the cost.

Though Eric had been a part of many such experiences previously, it didn't make him any less nervous. He compared the experience and stress of the day to hitting a million subscribers on his channel or graduating college. While the crane was lifting the yacht, Eric was nervous about its stability. In a few moments, the yacht was safely in Logan's backyard pool.

Also read: Kangana Vs Sena: 'Queen' Actor Says, 'Shame On Sanjay Raut'; Babita Phogat Backs Actor

Logan Paul's reaction

Surprisingly, when Logan Paul woke up to see a yacht in his backyard, he was quite calm and composed. It could be a result of the previous pranks pulled by Eric on him. Youtuber Airrack and Logan Paul later went on to throw a yacht party.

Also read: 'No Time To Die' Trailer 2: Fans Left 'speechless', Call It 'deadly High-stake Espionage'

[Image credit: @airrack Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.