'No Time To Die' Could Go Into Reshoots To Have Latest Gadgets And Save Product Deals

No Time to Die is facing a release date issue due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, like many other projects in Hollywood. The spy film has already been delayed around four times and being postponed for a year. Now, it could head back to production for reshoots for a very rare reason.

Also Read | 'No Time To Die' Release Date Delayed Again From April 2 To October 8, 2021

No Time to Die could go into reshoots for latest gadgets involvement

According to the latest news by The Sun, No Time to Die makers could be forced to have reshoots to save product placement deals caused by the delays. Many brands promote their products by featuring them in a project which also helps to finance the expensive productions. James Bond has been an iconic display for top gadgets across decades and a few were used in the upcoming film, too. But as the movie has been postponed multiple times, the products which were brand new at that time will not have much value and the companies want their latest gadget in the film.

Also Read | 'No Time To Die Director' Teases Rami Malek's Safin As The Biggest James Bond Villain

The report reveals that the details of the gadgets and things are all kept tightly under wraps, but everyone knows that James Bond always carries the latest kit with him. The problem is that some of those things were the very latest models back when the No Time to Die shooting started. But by the time the film comes out now, it will look like Daniel Craig and all of the other cast members are carrying something that has been out for ages. That is not really the point of these deals. The big tech firms want the stars to have all the new up-and-coming products to help promote them and sell them to fans. It means some of the scenes are going to have to be “very carefully edited” and looked at to bring things up to date.

Also Read | Lashana Lynch Confirmed As First Ever Female To Be Agent 007 In 'No Time To Die'

Also Read | Daniel Craig Might Play James Bond Even After 'No Time To Die'

Nokia is one of the companies that have their product featuring in No Time to Die. Other lucrative deals include Adidas footwear, Omega watches, and Bollinger champagne. Details about the money tie-ins are kept under wraps. Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond is expected to be a big hit at the box office. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the No Time to Die cast also has Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Naomi Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and others. It is currently scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 8, 2021. No time to Die plot has agent 007 coming out of his retirement for one final project.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.