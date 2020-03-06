Daniel Craig Might Play James Bond Even After 'No Time To Die'

No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth instalment in the James Bond series. Daniel Craig returns as the popular secret agent James Bond, code name 007. He will play the character for the fifth time and it is said to be his last one. But it is speculated that he could don the role again. Read to know more.

Daniel Crag could play James Bond again

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die will be his last appearance as the character. However, according to a recent report, it is speculated that he might be seen again as agent 007. The report states that Daniel is not finished with James Bond, despite his previous claims. He was in this same position four years ago after Spectre came out, where he said publicly that he was done and then, as time passed, he just was not.

According to reports, there is something about this part that scratches an itch and Daniel Craig is not prepared to see it go to another actor yet. It is going to come down to how No Time To Die is perceived by the public. Daniel Craig might play James Bond again if the upcoming film becomes the highest-grossing film in the series.

Earlier in an interview, Daniel Craig was questioned about playing agent 007 again. He replied that he would rather break a glass and slash his wrists. He said not at the moment, not at all. Craig stated that he is over it at the moment, they are done. He mentioned that all he wants to do is move on.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The movie also stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new addition to the cast is Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen. No Time To Die was first scheduled to release in April 2020. But it got postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, as per reports. The film will now release in November 2020.

