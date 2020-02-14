Billie Eilish Releases The James Bond Theme Song Titled 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish has been in the news for all the right reasons lately. Earlier this month, the young singer bagged five Grammys which is one of the most prestigious awards for music. She recently shared a glimpse of her upcoming song which will be the theme song for the next James Bond film.

Billie Eilish’s 'James Bond' theme song released

Billie Eilish recently posted a small portion of her song No Time To Die on her official Instagram handle. The song has a spooky and intense tone which is being loved by the fans. The lyrics of the song talk about betrayal and uncertainty in love. It is being loved by the people for its rhythm and meaning.

In the caption for the post, Billie Eilish has simply announced the release of the song. In her previous post, the singer had mentioned how her brother and she had written the lyrics for the 25th James Bond theme song. The complete audio of the song No Time To Die has been put out on YouTube.

The American singer can be seen posing in the monochrome poster of the song released. Have a look at the post and the entire song here.

Singers who have sung for James Bond movies

Previously, a number of renowned singers have sung for the theme song of James Bond films. The list includes names like Adele, Sam Smith, and Stormy amongst many others. James Bond songs are known for their intensity and energy. People have been loving Billie Eilish’s work for this 25th James Bond instalment, No Time For Love. Have a look at the reactions here.

When Billie Eilish did that high note in #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/u9q2rrr18I — Tyler Birdman (@TylerBirdman52) February 14, 2020

Adele, Sam Smith and Billie Eilish knowing they own the most iconic Bond theme songs #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/2lJ10778ll — holly✨ (@H_NY09) February 14, 2020

now where's everyone who called billie a whisper singer at now #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/LeRFaYKxwA — jordie (@eilishclick) February 14, 2020

Image Courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram

