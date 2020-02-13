Billie Eilish Reveals Release Date Of James Bond Title Track, 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish has proved her excellence in music and she has managed to bag multiple Grammy awards in just a year of getting mainstream success. Since then, a better number of people have started noticing the young talent. Billie recently revealed that she is going to be the singer of the new James Bond film’s title song. She shared a post on her Twitter handle that states the release date of the song, which is February 14. Read more to know about Billie Eilish giving the title track for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled “No Time To Die” and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020

Billie Eilish to sing No Time To Die's title song

Billie Eilish shared a small sliding animation of the film’s title, No Time To Die, which had a soothing tune running as its background score. The singer revealed that the No Time To Die theme song is going to be revealed at 4 pm PT on February 14. The song is written and performed by the multiple Grammy-Award winner, Billie Eilish, who has been a trending topic of the music industry. Other than the James Bond project, Billie is reportedly in the production stages of her new record. Her latest song, Everything I Wanted was released in December and since then has managed to secure its spot in the top songs of various music streaming platforms. Being a part of the No Time To Die team will surely be valuable as it is going to be the last time people can witness Daniel Craig portraying the role of James Bond. Read more about Daniel Craig marking his retirement as James Bond.

Daniel Craig's last James Bond film

Daniel Craig has been owning the role of James Bond in the famous British spy film series. But he recently confirmed that the upcoming, No Time To Die, will be his last film as James Bond. The British actor revealed the information during an appearance on the popular show The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The star is now going to be seen in his 5th James Bond movie after Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015).

