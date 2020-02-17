Daniel Craig Starrer 'No Time To Die's China Tour Called-off Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Daniel Craig is all set to pick up the mantle of James Bond for the last time in No Time to Die. The film will enjoy a worldwide release in April 2020 and is expected to rake in big numbers at the box office as it is Daniel Craig's farewell to the character. As the film's promotions are reportedly going on in full swing, it is now revealed that the film's cast won't be premiering the film in China due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak.

No Time to Die won't premiere in China

As per reports, the premiere for Daniel Craig starrer No Time to Die has been cancelled in China along with another publicity tour. This news comes after China has shut down all its theatres in order to control the Coronavirus outbreak.

A source close to the film has revealed to a leading news daily in the USA that though the outbreak is expected to be under control by April, the lead star Daniel Craig's medical team has forbidden him from visiting China and will not receive doctor's clearance to visit the country.

Besides this, star Naomie Harris and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge's respective medical teams have also denied giving doctor's clearance to visit China.

China is the world's second-largest film market which has evidently helped many Hollywood films rake in millions. Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond in Spectre reportedly earned $83.51 million in China in 2015. As per reports, the biggest hit Chinese Box Office has ever taken in recent years was recorded in this year's Lunar New Year holiday where an abysmal box office total of $2 million was registered as compared to $507 million from last year. It is still unclear whether No Time to Die will find its place in the Chinese box office.

Image courtesy - James Bond Instagram

