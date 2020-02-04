'No Time To Die' Teaser Released & Here's All The James Bond Facts We Could Collect

James Bond franchise is coming up with their 25th film installment this year, No Time To Die. It is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and is slated to release on April 8, 2020. The movie is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and Hans Zimmer has composed the music.

The first teaser has left all the fans wanting for more and since they released the second teaser this 'Super Bowl'. Let us take a look at a couple of things we can derive from this teaser.

Things We Learned From The New 'No Time To Die' Teaser, Including One Bond Easter Egg

Tribute to Dame Judy Dench

Amidst all the rushing shots and scenes, we can see a portrait of Dench hanging from a wall presumably at the MI6. This is not just a tribute to Judy Dench but also an easter egg from an old Bond era. Bernard Lee who played M for 11 movies received a similar portrait commemoration back in the movie The World Is Not Enough.

Rami Malek's real identity

Since the second teaser released and fans got a glimpse of Rami Malek's character, people cannot stop but speculate that he might be revealed as Dr. No later. In a very similar way, Christoph Waltz's Franz Oberhauser turned out to be Blofeld in Spectre.

If one looks closely at the scene where Rami Malek is seen pointing a gun, there's light coming in from a circular hole in the ceiling which is very similar to the room from which the original Dr. No released a spider to kill Sean Connery's Bond back in 1962.

More gadget centric

Since the previous Bond films had comparatively low-fi gadgets, this movie has already given a glimpse to what is coming this way. In the previous trailer including this one, we can see how the Aston Martin DB5 has hidden machine guns behind the headlights. This teaser also showed us a cool high tech glider that is shot from a moving plane and it unfurls to become a full winged glider.

